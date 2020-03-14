Grand Traverse Man Threatens Neighbor and Deputies with Knife

Deputies in Green Lake Township arrested a man after he threatened his neighbor with a knife.

When the Grand Traverse sheriff’s office arrived on scene, he came towards them and did not drop his weapon

The sheriff’s office says they would have to shoot him if he didn’t let go.

Deputies fired a few rounds from a less lethal device.

He stumbled and continued coming towards them.

He damaged one of the patrol cars and was later taken to the hospital, then to jail.

He was arrested for assault with intent to do great bodily harm and malicious destruction of police property.