UPDATE: Nine More Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Michigan

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that nine additional adults have tested positive for coronavirus.

The new cases are in Bay, Charlevoix, Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne Counties.

There are steps you can take to prevent the spread of the virus including washing your hands, avoiding contact with people who are sick, staying home if you are sick, and avoid touching your face.

Health officials say say symptoms include fever, and cough, shortness of breath.

For more information on Michigan coronavirus data, click here.