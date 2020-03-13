UPDATE: Bay Mills Indian Community Employees Cleared of Coronavirus
On Tuesday, the Bay Mills Indian Community became aware that two of their employees were potentially exposed to the coronavirus due to out of state travel.
They announced Friday night that their employees were cleared of coronavirus exposure.
BMIC said that they will continue to be proactive during this time and will take measures to allow staff to work from home.
They also have temporarily closed some tribal operations, and established a community network to help those in need.