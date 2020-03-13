U.S. Coronavirus Crisis: Boston Marathon, Masters Golf Tournament Delayed

Here’s the newest developments from Friday, March 13:

Congress says it’s close to a deal on coronavirus funding.

The Trump administration announced steps to speed up testing.

Michigan is pausing all visits at state prisons.

The Boston Marathon and Masters golf tournament have both been delayed.