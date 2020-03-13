U.S. Conducts Airstrikes Against Iranian-Backed Militia Sites           

The U.S. Defense Department says it carried out airstrikes against multiple Iranian-backed militia sites in Iraq.

The strikes come one day after the U.S. said an Iranian-backed group was behind a deadly rocket attack on a base where coalition forces are located.

That attack killed two American service members and one British service member.

The Defense Department says the airstrikes were aimed at stopping the Iranian-backed group from conducting future attacks on U.S. troops.