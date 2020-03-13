Two Gaylord Hotels Providing Lunches To Students In Need During Coronavirus School Closures

With students across the state out of school, many are concerned about those who rely on their school lunch.

Two hotels in Gaylord are stepping up.

Starting Tuesday March 17, the Fairfield Inn and Suites and Hampton Inn by Hilton will have lunches for students out of school.

From 11am to 1pm, students or parents can come by to pick lunches up.

They already have some donations but are looking for more non-perishable sides, like chips or fruit snacks.

“With school closing so abruptly, people haven’t prepared their household with the lunches needed, we wanted to make sure that we could give something to the community,” Eileen Tussey, General Manager of Fairfield Inn and Suites in Gaylord.

“These kids depend on it, we have programs for the summer that help, and the first time we thought about it immediately we thought we needed to get them some sort of food while they are out,” said Heather Rasmussen, General Manager of Hampton Inn by Hilton in Gaylord.

If you want to donate, contact either hotel.