Traverse Bay Area ISD Superintendents Meet to Discuss Learning During School Closings

Due to the order to close all K-12 schools in Michigan, local school leaders gathered on Friday to hash out a plan.

Superintendents of the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District had their monthly meeting on Friday with a lot more on their plate than usual after Gov. Whitmer’s announcement of school closings.

They’re working with each other to determine the best methods to continue the learning process during the closure, which will depend on each district.

“One of things that we’re sensitive to is that not all students within our region have reliable high speed internet and so when we start to communicate with our families and our staff about learning and some of that might be online enrichment, some of it might be take home; but we also want to recognize that the purpose for the closings is to mitigate the spread of the virus,” said TBAISD Superintendent Nick Ceglarek.

The schools will also be going through a deep cleaning process during the closure.