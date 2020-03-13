Temporary Europe Travel Ban to Take Effect

The House of Representatives plans to vote Friday on a bipartisan coronavirus economic relief bill.

The measure is expected to include free testing, paid emergency sick leave, expanded unemployment insurance, and more Medicaid funding.

It comes as the Trump administration’s temporary restrictions on travel from Europe are set to take effect.

The regulations only apply to non-U.S. citizens who have traveled to any of 26 European countries in the last 14 days, including France, Germany and Italy—not including the United Kingdom or Ireland.

Americans can also continue to travel across Europe, but Vice President Mike Pence says returning home will come with extra steps.

“Americans coming home will be funneled through 13 different airports, where they will be screened for the novel coronavirus. Americans and legal residents returning to the US will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

The president is expected to sign a new disaster declaration to free up resources to deal with the outbreak.

Coming Home From Switzerland

Below are pictures were sent to our 9&10 newsroom of the chaos Friday morning at the Zurich airport in Switzerland as people try to fly back to the U.S.

Hundreds of people waited for hours for drop off and check in as they try to make their flights with the news of the European travel ban.

CHRISTINE ZURICH VO2

CHRISTINE ZURICH VO

Stock Market Impact

The pandemic is also taking a toll on the stock market.

Wall Street had its worst day Thursday since the 1987 crash.

The DOW fell more than 2,300 points, a nearly 10% drop.

The Nasdaq lost 750 points, and the S&P 500 Index fell 260 points.

After hours, the DOW futures fell nearly 360 points, but they jumped back up, pointing to a potential rebound Friday.