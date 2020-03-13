State Rep. Jack O’Malley Secures Funding for Cedar River Marina Project

The Village of Cedar has some of the state’s most beautiful sights.

Soon, tourists will have a chance to experience those on a whole new level.

State Representative Jack O’Malley secured funding for the Cedar River Marina Project.

This $1.3 to $1.5 million project will include refurbishing the Victoria Creek Park and create a better dock that will allow for easier access for canoes and kayaks.

The river gives people access to not only Lake Leelanau, but also Lake Michigan and could bring more business to the village.

“If you don’t know Cedar, you need to get to know Cedar. The people of Cedar are great and they have been for centuries. This is a beautiful spot and I can just picture it in my mind’s eye what it’s going to be like and how vibrant this spot will be,” said State Rep. O’Malley.

A final public meeting will be held in Solon Township to get input from the community on March 21.

Afterwards, engineers will begin the design process.