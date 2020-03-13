Petoskey Man Sentenced Second Time for Possessing Child Pornography

A Petoskey man will spend more than decade behind bars for having child pornography and it’s not the first time.

In 2006, Timothy Reader was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 9 years of supervision.

As a part of those terms, he was not allowed to have a cell phone with an internet connection.

Last year, a probation officers found Reader with two cell phones and 32 memory cards.

Homeland Security and MSP say they found more child porn on those cards.

Reader has been sentenced to another 10 years in prison and one year for violating the terms of his release.