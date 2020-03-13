The Odawa Casino will soon offer sports betting.

The casino says they are excited to be able to offer this to guests.

They say they will have a retail sports book for people to come place bets with a person.

They will also have several kiosks for people to place bets and are setting up a space with TVs for sports viewing to go along with the new service.

They say they are currently training staff, have a few more final approvals, and hope to have things available in May.