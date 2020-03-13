Odawa Casino Will Soon Offer Sports Betting
The Odawa Casino will soon offer sports betting.
The casino says they are excited to be able to offer this to guests.
They say they will have a retail sports book for people to come place bets with a person.
They will also have several kiosks for people to place bets and are setting up a space with TVs for sports viewing to go along with the new service.
They say they are currently training staff, have a few more final approvals, and hope to have things available in May.