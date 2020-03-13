Northern Michigan Schools Prepare for Three Week Closure Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Governor Whitmer called for all K-12 schools in the state to close for the next three weeks Thursday night. Many local schools were putting together a plan Friday for that time.

“Yay, I guess no school, longer spring break, but not really,” said Kaden Darrow, a senior at Pine River.

He’s concerned how the rest of his senior will go with the coronavirus causing major changes.

“What will happen to my senior year, what will be impacted,” Darrow said.

Darrow’s not alone, as students across the state stay home for at least the next three weeks.

“This has been evolving very rapidly,” said Petoskey Public Schools Superintendent Chris Parker.

Parker says while students are away schools will be deep cleaned. While other schools may be turning to online instruction…

“There is no substitute for a trained skilled educator, and the interaction between students and the teacher,” Parker said.

He said it’s just not possible for many students.

“It’s a big challenge here as well, in a remote area, because access to high speed internet or internet at all really isn’t a certain thing,” Parker said.

Another concern is students who rely on schools for lunch.

“It’s a huge concern for us, and it’s a huge concern for parents who rely on us to be able to feed their children,” Parker said.

They have a summer feeding program, and will be turning to that during the closure. They are also working on a delivery plan.

“So families who can’t make it into town, could maybe get to their bus stop for example and know they could pick up a lunch,” Parker said.

