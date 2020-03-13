Northern Michigan Churches Consider Changes During Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has probably changed some of your plans this week…

On Friday, Governor Whitmer made an annoucement restricting large events and gatherings.

But what about churches and their services?

The coronavirus outbreak might have you questioning whether or not you should attend your normal church service…

“I can’t see anything that would make me cancel services at this point,” said Pastor Timothy Selim.

As for Faith Lutheran Church in Mesick, everything is still on as scheduled.

“We always have hand sanitizer and things available, we have three washrooms and we encourage people to use common sense,” said Pastor Selim.

Friday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order, ordering all events of more than 250 people to be canceled or postponed, starting today through April 5th.

But as for smaller churches, like Emmanuel Lutheran in Cadillac, they say they will continue monitoring the outbreak, pay close attention to the local area and take extra cleaning precautions.

“We worship less than 100 so that’s not a large social event, that’s why we feel comfortable continuing to have services,” said Bekki Koehn, ministry coordinator. “We’ve kind of talked with some of our older members, or people with compromised health, and assured them that they’re salvation does not depend on attending church this Sunday.”

“There are so many things that people can be afraid of in this world but there’s no point in basing all your actions on fear, base your actions on faith,” said Pastor Selim.

Many churches we spoke to are still deciding how best to move forward.

So before heading out this weekend, its best to first call and find out their plan.