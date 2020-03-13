NMC Suspends Face-to-Face Classes Due to Coronavirus

Northwestern Michigan College is suspending face-to-face classes in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The change will start March 16 and last until April 27.

All NMC classes will be delivered via online learning if possible.

Some courses may not be able to be delivered via online learning, including some occupational and lab classes.

NMC says information pertaining to individual classes will be communicated to students from their instructors.

The move to suspend face-to-face classes supports Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order late Thursday to close all Michigan K-12 schools from March 16- April 5