MTM On The Road: The Den Inside the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa in Acme

Make your next night out one the whole family can enjoy.

The Den is Traverse City’s new entertainment hub, and it’s inside the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa in Acme.

The Den has everything from the first ax throwing lanes in Northern Michigan to arcade games, virtual reality, bowling, and an escape room.

Also, people can enjoy the Den Bar with a full menu and local beers on tap. The Den is not just for hotel guests, but for anyone who wants to experience a whole day of fun.

Their grand opening starts at noon on Friday, March 13. Wake up with Regan Blissett and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins as get an exclusive look inside the Den to kick off their grand opening!