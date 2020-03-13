Juggler’s World Cup: Fire, Skiing, & Juggling

Although many events across northern Michigan have been canceled this weekend, there is one you are still more than welcome to attend!

Monkey Business and the 7th Juggler’s World Cup is happening on Mar. 14 in Gaylord and we had Madison Gardner there LIVE on ‘the four’.

Juggling itself is entertaining, but what if we said they were on ski’s juggling balls of fire?

It all kicks off at 2 p.m. at the Otsego Resort in Gaylord and you can see featured acts like Tuey Wilson, Clark Lewis, Da Fly’n Zambonis & Tommy Tropic.

