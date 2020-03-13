J&S Hamburg Taking Precautions to Keep Staff, Customers Safe

“We are safely monitoring all of our staff members to make sure that they are not sick at all,” said Tiffany McQueer.

J&S Hamburg on South Airport Road in Traverse City is doing their part to keep their staff and customers healthy as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state.

The family owned restaurant says while they have always practiced extreme hand washing and now they’re stepping up in some other areas.

Hand sanitizer stations have been put into place.

They are also making sure all staff members are healthy and anyone with any symptoms must stay home.

In addition, only the wait staff is allowed to use the register and following each transaction they’re required clean their hands.

The owners say in general they have been keeping their restaurant extra clean, doing what they can to keep their customers safe.

“Sixty percent of my cliental are the elderly so we’re really keeping a close eye on those guys, making sure they’re in good health because a lot of them do not have family around,” said McQueer.

J&S is also hoping to implement a way to help parents and students who depend on school lunches still have a way to eat.