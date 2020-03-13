Honduran National Sentenced for Threats Towards East Jordan Correction Officers

A Honduran National was sentenced to up to five years in prison after making threats towards correction officers.

Oscar Guillen-Torres was sentenced on Friday for attempting to make a threat of terrorism.

He was pulled over in October for running a stop sign in East Jordan.

Officers found he did not have a driver’s license and a warrant was out for his arrest.

At the jail, Guillen-Torres made multiple threats towards an officer.

Court documents say he has no legal status in the U.S. and will likely have a deportation hearing.