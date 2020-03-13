Help & Resources for Michigan Families Impacted by Coronavirus Crisis

While Michigan K-12 schools are closed because of the coronavirus crisis, local businesses and organizations are stepping up to help families.

Help for people impacted by the coronavirus crisis:

KJ’s Family Restaurant in Mecosta is offering $1 kids meals during the school closing. KJ’s asks those seeking $1 meals be 12 years old of young, but say they are happy to work with families that may be struggling with the unexpected coronavirus precautions. They recommend you call them at 231-972-8500 with any questions.

Next week Fairfield of Gaylord and Hampton Inn of Gaylord will provide sack lunches to any families who need it due to the statewide school shutdown. Lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays from March 17 until April 3.

For the next three weeks, Sunny’s Sports Bar & Grill in Reed City will be offering $1 kids meals for lunch and dinner for children under the age of 12.

Benzie Bus is offering free medicine delivery service and other support to help seniors or anyone who feels sick. Benzie Senior Resources will continue its Meals-on-Wheels program and may offer increased delivery of frozen items. Any senior citizen or person feeling ill may call Benzie Bus dispatch or email and order medicine for delivery at 231-325-3000 or dispatch@benziebus.com.

MI Market Suttons Bay is offering free cups of soup to families. Staff will be serving all soup, breakfast sandwiches and coffee/tea from the kitchen instead of its typical self-service. Those who feel uncomfortable shopping can use the ship-to-store option on its website and pick up your order at the store. If you don’t want to go inside to pick up your order, give them a call from the parking lot at (231) 866-4442 and staff will bring the order to your car.

We will continue updating this list as we learn of new local help and resources due to the coronavirus crisis. If you know any businesses or organizations offering support to local families not listed, please email us the details at news@9and10news.com.