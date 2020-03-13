Healthy Living: Zebrafish Cure Human Blindness

Age-related macular degeneration affects 11 million people in the U.S. and that number is expected to nearly double by 2050.

Now researchers are looking into how a unique characteristic of a zebrafish can regenerate retinas in humans and keep people seeing as they age.

Courtney Hunter has more details in Healthy Living.

Interestingly, the zebrafish is used often to study human traits and diseases because they share 70% humans’ genetic code.

Before human testing, they will have to test on smaller mammals, such as mice and see if they can suppress a particular mirco-RNA that regulates the Muller glia cell.