Green Lake Twp. Man Arrested for Assault After Lunging Toward Deputies with Knife

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a drunk man after they found him yelling outside a neighbor’s house with a knife.

They say the man actually called police saying there were multiple people outside his Green Lake Township home.

When police arrived no one was there.

The man called dispatch again.

Around 10 p.m. police say a neighbor called.

When police arrived for a second time, they found the man yelling outside the house with a knife.

Police say he lunged toward deputies who then used non-deadly force multiple times until the man stumbled, dropped the knife, and damaged the patrol car.

Police took the man to the hospital and then to the Grand Traverse County Jail where he was arrested for assault with intent to do great bodily harm.