Gov. Whitmer Temporarily Prohibits Large Events and Assemblages

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered a temporary prohibition on all events and shared-space assemblages of more than 250 people.

Friday morning, Gov. Whitmer signed an executive order to cancel all events over 250 people and all assemblages in shared spaces over 250 people starting Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m.

Certain assemblages are exempt from this prohibition, like those for the purpose of industrial or manufacturing work, mass transit, or the purchase of groceries or consumer goods.

“This is about protecting the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus,” said Governor Whitmer. “My administration will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread, and to ensure our children, families, and businesses have the support they need during this time. We are going to get through this, but we must be flexible and take care of each other.”

You can read the entire executive order here.