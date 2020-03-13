Four Teens Accused of AT&T Robberies in Isabella Co.

Four teenagers are accused of a string of smash and grab robberies.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says numerous electronic devices were stolen from an AT&T store.

While deputies were at the scene they heard about a car crash and that the people inside took off.

After finding the suspects, deputies say two had stolen phones.

The sheriff says they later admitted to breaking into the store.

The sheriff’s office says they received word from police in Fremont and Kent county that similar crimes happened there.