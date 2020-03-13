Ebels General Store Sees Uptick in Customers Buying Cleaning Products/Groceries

Grocery stores across northern Michigan continue to see big crowds and empty shelves.

That includes Ebels in Missaukee County.

The crowds have been larger than normal the last several days at Ebels General Store. CFO Bob Ebels says they’re doing what they can to keep shelves well stocked.

“it’s been an interesting week. We’ve definitely had our traffic increase a lot, we’re seeing people buy more per visit. Our supplies are holding up pretty good so far. We have plenty of meat as always and we have another grocery supply truck coming on Monday so we’ll stock back up again,” said Ebels.

Ebels says keeping large amounts of some products may be a bit of a challenge.

“Our shelves are full, our supplier, we may not get everything we order because they will allocate it. One store orders 1,000 cases of toilet paper, they’re not going to get it, but Spartan Nash has told us they’re prepared, they have a team of people on this, there shouldn’t be a panic,” said Ebels.

And Ebels says it’s important for people to remember the shelves will remain stocked in the coming weeks.

“It’s business as usual, we’re obviously taking extra precautions, extra cleaning, measures like that, we’ve got hand sanitizer throughout the store, so it’s just wash your hands and live life. We’re in it with everyone else, we’re all in the same playing field, I would just say don’t panic and just put one foot in front of the other,” said Ebels.