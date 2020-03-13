Detroit Man Sentenced to Prison for Drug Charges, Resisting Arrest in East Jordan

A Detroit man could spend up to 20 years in prison for drug charges and resisting arrest.

Charlevoix’s Joint Operative Law Enforcement Team arrested Major Foreman in December.

They say he came with two others from Detroit to sell cocaine in East Jordan.

At the county jail, an officer found that Foreman had hidden a bag inside him.

They say it contained cocaine mixed with fentanyl.

Foreman was sentenced on Friday to 24 to 240 months in jail for possession of cocaine.