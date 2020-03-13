County Officials, Munson Healthcare, TCAPS Hold Joint Press Conference Focused on Community Goals

Locally, places like Nubs Nob and the Traverse Area District Libraries have made the decision to close to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, Gov. Whitmer ordered any events over 250 people to be canceled or delayed.

All of these rapid changes prompted some local leaders to come together and address the outbreak.

The Grand Traverse Health Department, county officials, TCAPS, and Munson Healthcare held a joint press conference at the health department on Friday.

Their main focus was to work together as a community to keep each other safe.

Local medical leaders stressed anyone with symptoms should stay home and in general avoid large events.

While there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Grand Traverse County, health officials are being proactive.

They say the state is working on a hotline for people to ask questions.

As we told you Thursday night, all public schools will be closed starting next Monday.

TCAPS Interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka said they aren’t yet sure if the school year will be extended.

He does say they are deep cleaning all buildings before staff and students return.

“So happy that when we have a crisis like this, people come together for the common good. This is a great community with great people,” said Pavelka.

Again, we cannot stress enough that the best way to avoid spreading this virus is by washing your hands, staying home when you’re sick, and making sure you cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue.

Leaders here in Grand Traverse County also push it’s important to take care of yourself.

Now, more than ever.