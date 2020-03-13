Coronavirus Crisis Faq

What is coronavirus (COVID-19)?

COVID-19 is caused by a new respiratory virus. In December 2019, the virus began circulating in humans. Health experts are concerned because little is known about this new virus and it has the potential to cause severe illness and pneumonia.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

How does COVID-19 Spread?

Coronavirus is spread through person-to-person. It can spread between people who are in close contact with one another, as well as through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Can I get COVID-19 from touching contaminated surfaces or objects?

It’s possible. A person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily does COVID-19 spread?

The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community (“community spread”) in some affected geographic areas.

What should I do if I think I might have COVID-19?

Stay home, avoid public areas and limit your contact with others. Those exhibiting symptoms should call their health care provider or emergency room for guidance on what to do and how to get tested. Do not go to the doctor or ER before contacting them.

How can I protect myself from COVID-19?