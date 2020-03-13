Chelsea Manning to be Released From Jail

Former army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is getting released from jail.

Manning has been behind bars since May for refusing to testify to a grand jury about sharing military and diplomatic secrets with WikiLeaks in 2010.

She was convicted in 2013 of sharing the classified information and spent about seven years in a military prison before former President Barack Obama commuted her sentence.

But a federal judge says since the grand jury is concluded, her information is no longer needed and therefore she should be released.

A release date hasn’t been set yet.