Chelsea Manning to be Released From Jail

Alice Shea,

Former army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is getting released from jail.

Manning has been behind bars since May for refusing to testify to a grand jury about sharing military and diplomatic secrets with WikiLeaks in 2010.

She was convicted in 2013 of sharing the classified information and spent about seven years in a military prison before former President Barack Obama commuted her sentence.

But a federal judge says since the grand jury is concluded, her information is no longer needed and therefore she should be released.

A release date hasn’t been set yet.

