Boyne City Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth, Being a Habitual Offender
An investigation by a northern Michigan drug team could put a man behind bars for more than a decade.
Jeremy Murphy of Boyne City was sentenced from one and a half to 15 years in prison.
He pled guilty to possession of meth and as a habitual offender.
In December, SANE received a tip and got a search warrant for Murphy’s home.
According to court documents, they seized syringes, bags and other evidence.
Two of those syringes tested positive for meth.