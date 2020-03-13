Boyne City Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth, Being a Habitual Offender

An investigation by a northern Michigan drug team could put a man behind bars for more than a decade.

Jeremy Murphy of Boyne City was sentenced from one and a half to 15 years in prison.

He pled guilty to possession of meth and as a habitual offender.

In December, SANE received a tip and got a search warrant for Murphy’s home.

According to court documents, they seized syringes, bags and other evidence.

Two of those syringes tested positive for meth.

