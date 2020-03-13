Big Rapids Financial Advisor Discusses Past Week on Wall Street

The stock market has experienced an up and down week which may have impacted your 401k or retirement plan.

9&10 News spoke to a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Big Rapids.

He says if you’re close to retirement, now may be a time to sit down and talk with a financial advisor.

If you are not close to retirement, now could be a good time to buy stock and add to your retirement plan.

“In the short term the market is a voting machine. That means right now they’re voting because there’s lots of panic going on. But in the long term the stock market is a weighing machine, because a portfolio of well managed companies over time, if the income from that portfolio goes up,” said Daniel Terry.

Terry says it’s always a good idea to work with a financial advisor and talk with them if you have concerns about your investments.