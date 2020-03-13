Big Rapids Financial Advisor Discusses Past Week on Wall Street

David Lyden, Jacob Johnson,

The stock market has experienced an up and down week which may have impacted your 401k or retirement plan.

9&10 News spoke to a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Big Rapids.

He says if you’re close to retirement, now may be a time to sit down and talk with a financial advisor.

If you are not close to retirement, now could be a good time to buy stock and add to your retirement plan.

“In the short term the market is a voting machine. That means right now they’re voting because there’s lots of panic going on. But in the long term the stock market is a weighing machine, because a portfolio of well managed companies over time, if the income from that portfolio goes up,” said Daniel Terry.

Terry says it’s always a good idea to work with a financial advisor and talk with them if you have concerns about your investments.

03 13 20 401k And Econ Impact Vo 6.transfer

Categories: Coronavirus

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories