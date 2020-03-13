Adopt Cody, Cooper, & Hogan at the Great Lakes Humane Society

With the summer approaching quickly, what better way to get yourself outside than with a new best friend?

We shared Cooper, Cody, & Hogan from the Great Lakes Humane Society in Traverse City who are all waiting for their FUR-ever homes.

Cooper

“Cooper is a five-year-old male Weimaraner mix who is looking for a new home because he guards his food around toddlers. Cooper does well with adults and older children and is good with other dogs.”

Cody

“Cody is a seven-year-old pit bull mix who is very gentle and well behaved. He does well with other dogs. Cody was rescued after spending his life on a chain and he has a raspy bark, but those sad days are now over. He is ready for a happy new life with a loving family.”

Hogan

“Hogan is an 86 pound American bulldog mix who gets along with other dogs after a proper introduction. He does chase squirrels and needs a strong owner who can work with him on walking on a leash properly. Of course, he is neutered, vaccinated and ready for a new loving home!”

To learn more about them and more pets at the Great Lakes Humane Society, click here.