Adopt-A-Pet Friday: AC Paw

57 cats and kittens were just rescued from Old Mission Peninsula by AC Paw in Traverse City.

We were LIVE with Allison Simpsa and Helena Guernsey to talk about their Trap, Neuter, and Release program.

They are in need of 10 thousand dollars to continue with their current rescue in northern Michigan with plenty of barn cats and kittens in need of medical attention and adoption.

AC Paw is hosting their 7th Annual Wine for Whiskers fundraiser on Apr. 26 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Timber Ridge Resort in Traverse City.

