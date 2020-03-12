What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Iron Fish Distillery, Cardboard Classic

Northern Michigan has some fun events coming up to celebrate the transition from winter to spring.

Courtney Sheffer with the West Michigan Tourist Association brings us the details on What’s Happening in Northern Michigan.

Iron Fish Distillery:

Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville has plenty of live music nights coming up this month.

Iron Fish is the first field-to-glass distillery in Michigan, and does everything at the distillery by hand, from growing and harvesting the grain, to distilling their spirits.

You can visit for a tour and tasting, or visit to enjoy cocktails with live music on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Shanty Creek Cardboard Classic:

Start building your cardboard sled now for the Cardboard Classic at Shanty Creek Resort on Saturday, March 21!

This is their annual race down Schuss Mountain in a sled that you build yourself using only cardboard, tape, and glue.

Short’s Brewing Company will be putting on the race this year, and will award prizes for fastest sleds, creativity in engineering, and more.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the racing begins at noon.