Wexford Central Dispatch Holds Open House for New Facility

After two years in the making, Wexford County Central Dispatch just opened their new building.

In 2017, voters approved a surcharge to fund its construction.

On Thursday, Central Dispatch invited the public to take a tour of the new facility.

The building will require less maintenance than the old one.

It will also provide new technology so the dispatchers can better serve their community.

“We’re all up to date,” says Director Duane Alworden.

“We’re all phase 2 now with our 911s. We’re all NextGen on our 911’s so we can text 911. We’ve got smartphone 911.”

The facility will be up and fully operational on March 19.