Wellness for the Family: Green Meals for St. Patricks Day

St. Patrick’s Day, National Reading Month, and National Nutrition Month are all here and we have some great ways for you to celebrate.

Michelle Dunaway was back with registered dietitian Grace Derocha from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to bring us some fun recipes for the season.

Here they are:

Green Eggs and Ham Frittata

Ingredients

6 large eggs and 4 egg whites

1 tsp. dried dill

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground pepper

1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 leeks, white and light green parts only, diced

1 5-ounce bag baby spinach, chopped

½ cup diced low-fat and low sodium ham

½ cup shredded Havarti or Muenster cheese

Instructions

Position the rack in the upper third of your oven; preheat to 450°F. Whisk eggs, dill, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Heat oil in a large ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add leeks, stirring occasionally until softened, about 4 minutes. Add spinach and ham, cook, until the spinach is wilted, about 1 minute. Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables and cook, lifting the edges of the frittata so uncooked egg can flow underneath until the bottom is light golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle cheese on top, transfer the pan to the oven and bake until the eggs are set, 6 to 8 minutes. Let rest for about 3 minutes before serving. Serve hot and enjoy!

Easy Matcha Latte

Ingredients

1 1/2 teaspoons matcha powder

1 tablespoon hot water

1-2 teaspoons honey, optional

3/4 cup hot milk or milk substitute of choice

Instructions

Put the matcha powder into a cup. Add the water to the cup and stir until no lumps remain. Stir in the honey, optional. Add the milk and serve warm. If you would like to enjoy it cold, let it come closer to room temperature and serve on ice. Enjoy!

