Teen Admits to Murdering Man in Traverse City

A teenager admitted to killing a man in Traverse City and talking about it on Snapchat.

Joshua Vandehoef pleaded guilty Thursday to the second-degree murder of James Chisholm.

Chisholm’s body was found near Boardman Lake in May of last year.

Vandehoef first turned himself into police in July.

According to court documents, he admitted to someone on Snapchat he killed “a homeless guy.”

Chisholm’s family says he was not homeless, but that he chose to be out on his own during the summer.

Vandehoef’s sentencing date has not been set.