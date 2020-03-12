TC St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Pre-Parade Activities Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

The coronavirus continues its spread through the U.S.

The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament has been canceled in Indianapolis.

The Big 12, American and SEC conferences are doing the same.

Globally, the number sick is nearing 128,000 with more than 4,700 deaths.

In the U.S., there are now more than 1,200 cases.

Locally, the Traverse City St. Patrick’s Day Parade and pre-parade activities are all canceled over coronavirus concerns.

There is some good news. The number of new cases in China, the epicenter of the disease, continues to drop.