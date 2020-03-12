State Legislature Passes Coronavirus Spending Bill

Thursday morning the state’s top medical official sat down with the House Health Policy and Human Services Committee to detail what the state is doing to slow down coronavirus.

The hearing was right before the legislature voted to put at least $10 million toward the fight.

“We are currently being as proactive as reasonably necessary right now,” says Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s Chief Medical Executive.

Dr. Khaldun says the key to fighting coronavirus is slowing the spread, limiting the outbreak and allowing healthcare to catch up.

“We could prepare the community and we can make sure that our healthcare systems and our hospitals have what they need,” says Dr. Khaldun, “And we don’t inundate them with very sick patients.”

Thursday the legislature decided to put an initial $10 million towards the fight.

“It is very possible that it is being spread already,” says Dr.Khaldun, “Which is why it’s so important that we implement these community mitigation strategies right now.”

Before spending millions of dollars, some lawmakers want to know why this virus is being treated unlike any other before.

“That’s the exact question that I have,” says Rep. Jim Lower of Greenville, “What makes this different? Because there may be a good answer to that but I have not, in anything I’ve seen on television or online, seen an adequate answer.”

“There are major investments that are needed right now,” says Sen. Curtis Hertel of East Lansing, “You look at our labs, they need to be upgraded. We need to be able to hire staff. We need to be able to get more tests into our state.”

“I think there should be scrutiny on it,” says Rep. Lower, “Up until this point, I feel like whatever they need to do for coronavirus, just do it without questioning it. I want to at least question it a little bit.”

On the Senate floor, hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes now decorate desks. Ultimately the funding package passed near unanimously in the Senate and the House, heading to Governor Whitmer for final approval.

“The worst thing that can happen is for politicians to score political points or saying what they think,” says Sen. Hertel, “At the end of the day, there are experts in this field that we should be listening to.”