Spectrum Health Restricts Visitor Access to All Hospitals

Spectrum Health announced Thursday morning it is restricting its visitor access in response to Michigan declaring a state of emergency over the coronavirus.

The new rules apply to all hospitals:

Visitors are limited to one per patient, unless that patient is a child under 18 or a maternity patient, they can have two visitors.

No children under 12 are allowed. Spectrum Health says it is for their safety.

Also, visitors also have to be people in good health, not displaying any symptoms of illness, and may not be someone who has recently traveled internationally to the CDC’s travel warning list.

Spectrum Health says the restrictions include family members, they also have to abide by the new rules.