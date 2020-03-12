Police Arrest Man for Sexually Assaulting Child After Tip About Disturbing Snapchat Message
An East Jordan man is charged with sexually assaulting a child and for having child porn.
Christian Edmonds is now charged with the crimes.
State police say a person came forward after getting disturbing Snapchat messages from Edmonds.
In the chat, Edmonds reportedly said he had a sexual encounter with a person under the age of 13.
After searching his home and seizing his electronics, police arrested Edmonds Tuesday.
He will be back in court next week.