Police Arrest Man for Sexually Assaulting Child After Tip About Disturbing Snapchat Message

An East Jordan man is charged with sexually assaulting a child and for having child porn.

Christian Edmonds is now charged with the crimes.

State police say a person came forward after getting disturbing Snapchat messages from Edmonds.

In the chat, Edmonds reportedly said he had a sexual encounter with a person under the age of 13.

After searching his home and seizing his electronics, police arrested Edmonds Tuesday.

He will be back in court next week.