Osceola Co. Man Accused of Sex Crimes Involving Children; Multiple Victims Identified

An Osceola County man is in jail after troopers say he had sexual contact with a child under age of 13.

Adam Moon was arrested earlier this month on seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Michigan State Police say they started their investigation in January following reports of contact with a minor and child pornography.

They say they’ve identified multiple victims.

Troopers are also expecting Moon to face additional felony charges after a review by the county prosecutor’s office.