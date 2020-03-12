Northern Michigan Doctors Answer Your Coronavirus Questions

There have been a lot of developments in the coronavirus crisis in just the last 48 hours.

You probably have lots of questions.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader has you covered.

9&10’s Xavier Hershovitz is talking with Dr. Quentin Doperalski, an infectious disease specialist at McLaren Northern Michigan.

Dr. Doperalski is answering questions you posted on our Facebook page.

Q: What are some of the symptoms?

Dr. Doperalski: “The symptoms we most commonly see from this COVID-19 coronavirus are actually quite similar to the flu. They typically involve fevers, a dry cough, fatigue and a sense of malaise—feeling tired, muscle aches, things along those lines are the most common.”

Q: With it so similar to the flu, how can we tell the difference or seek medical attention?

“If you are experiencing symptoms that could be considered the flu or coronavirus, it would definitely be worthwhile to contact your primary care provider. Typically that can be done by phone and offices should have a protocol in place for which they can sort of talk about your symptoms, see what those are, see if you need to be tested for either of these two things. I would also add that the flu or influenza tends to have an onset that is very rapid and that is one of the things that can help distinguish that. It (the flu) comes on over a period of hours or a day.”

Q: A lot of people have questions about tests. How do they go about getting one?

“Primary care offices and other practices around the area have a protocol in place. If they feel you qualify for testing for this disease, they would follow their internal protocols and be able to obtain that test, get that tested, and communicate those results to you.”

Q: Should people buy masks?

“Probably not. If you’re an average, healthy person, wearing a mask to protect yourself probably doesn’t do a whole lot. Masks are much more effective and better utilized if they are placed on patients who are sick, they are better at preventing the spread of those germs from that sick individual. There is some importance about the shortages of some of these items. We’ve seen a lot of shortages of masks, hand sanitizer, things of that nature.”

Tune in on the SBTV app at 3 p.m. for 9&10 News Presents: Live Coronavirus Concerns Q&A.

9&10’s David Lyden will be talking with Dr. Joe Santangelo, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs at Munson Medical Center Cadillac Hospital.

For the latest CDC guidance, click here. For the latest from the state of Michigan, click here.

To view the CDC’s frequently asked questions about the coronavirus, go here.