Northern Michigan Coronavirus Cancellations and Restrictions

With the coronavirus in Michigan, many northern Michigan events, schools and businesses are taking precautions to protect the public. Here’s the list of northern Michigan cancellations and restrictions currently in place.

Canceled:

Clare Irish Fest:

The city of Clare has canceled the Clare’s Irish Fest Parade, Clare Irish Fest Recipe Contest, Clare Irish Fest Recipe Contest, Clare Irish Fest Bed Race, Irish Fest Leprechaun Contest, and Annual Irish Fest CFX Mainstage Entertainment Tent 2020. Other Clare Irish Festival are still happening as scheduled.

TC St. Patrick’s Day Parade:

The Traverse City St. Patrick’s Day Parade and pre-parade activities are all canceled.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Walk-In Service Centers:

Blue Cross Blue Shield has shut down all of their walk-in service centers for the rest of the month.

Munson Medical Center:

Munson’s Rollin’ with the Colon awareness event at Munson Medical Center is postponed until further notice.

Manistee County Health Fair:

Great Start Collaborative has decided to cancel the Manistee County Health Fair.

Gaylord Ultimate Hunting Expo:

The Gaylord Ultimate Hunting Expo has been canceled.

Gopherwood Benefit:

Gopherwood Concerts is canceling its benefit concert scheduled for March 14.

Northern Michigan Regional Home & Outdoor Living:

Northern Michigan Regional Home & Outdoor Living Show hosted by the Home Builders Association of Northern Michigan (HBANM) that was scheduled for March 13 and 14 has been postponed.

Restrictions:

Spectrum Health:

Spectrum Health is restricting visitor access. The new rules apply to all hospitals:

Visitors are limited to one per patient, unless that patient is a child under 18 or a maternity patient, they can have two visitors.

No children under 12 are allowed. Spectrum Health says it is for their safety.

Also, visitors also have to be people in good health, not displaying any symptoms of illness, and may not be someone who has recently traveled internationally to the CDC’s travel warning list.

Munson Healthcare Facilities:

Restrictions for entering Munson Healthcare Hospitals and Emergency Rooms:

Anyone who is sick or ill is not allowed to enter the facility except to seek care for their illness.

Maximum of 2 people can enter the facility at a time to visit or accompany a patient.

Anyone under age 18 is not allowed to enter the facility except to seek care for themselves.*

Munson does not allow anyone to visit patients who have a confirmed or possible case of COVID-19; this includes patients who are awaiting COVID-19 test results from a local health department, State of Michigan, and CDC.

Boulder Park Terrace:

Boulder Park Terrace, a skilled nursing care facility located in Charlevoix, MI, will be restricting all visitors effective immediately. Special exceptions will be made for end-of-life care.

Michigan Department of Corrections:

Anyone entering a prison will have to answer screening questions and may have their temperature checked. Communities with outbreaks could even consider stopping visits.

86th District Court:

The 86th District Court will remain open, but all jury trials will be adjourned until further notice.

Michigan High School Athletic Association:

Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Thursday that it is enforcing a restricted attendance policy for upcoming events through Saturday, March 14. For hockey state semifinals and finals, gymnastics finals, girls basketball regional finals and boys basketball district finals, a limited number of spectators will be allowed, as determined by participating schools. Attendance will be limited to parents, legal guardians and essential administrators. Each competing school will provide the entry list of parents, legal guardians and essential administrators to the host site prior to each contest.

No spectators will be allowed to attend Saturday’s Lower Peninsula boys swimming and diving state finals at Oakland University or Holland’s Aquatic Center.

Central Michigan University:

Central Michigan University says all classes will move online after spring break through March 20. The university says a decision regarding classes for the following week will be made Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m.

Michigan Tech University:

Michigan Tech University is suspending face-to-face classes and will be online only until April 17.

Michigan State University:

Michigan State University has decided to do cancel face-to-face classes and switch to online classes until April 20th.

Ferris State University:

Ferris State University is suspending all face-to-face classes and replacing them with a remote learning delivery method through March 27.

Lake Superior State University:

Lake Superior State University is suspending all face-to-face instruction through at least Friday, April 17, 2020, and are moving to an online/virtual learning environment.

Northern Michigan University:

All Northern Michigan University classes, labs, events and campus-wide meetings are canceled Thursday, March 12 and Friday March 13. Face-to-face classes will resume in an online/distance delivery format beginning Monday, March 16 and continue through April 3.

Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College:

The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College will move to providing an online format, via Schoology, for all classes beginning March 16th through March 27.