National Institutes of Health Releases Study on How Long Coronavirus Lasts on Surfaces

As coronavirus continues to spread, we’re bringing you more information on how to protect yourself.

We’re taking a look at a study from the National Institutes of Health about how long the virus actually lingers on certain surfaces.

For example, the virus can linger on cardboard for up to 24 hours.

It’ll last on plastic and stainless steel for two to three days.

On copper, it can linger for up to four hours.

If somebody with the virus were to cough or sneeze, that can last in the air for up to three hours. However, there are many ways to protect yourself.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency put out a list of approved cleaning items to help fight the coronavirus. You can click here for the full list.