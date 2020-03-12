MTM On The Road: Fifth Third Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K Race in Traverse City

Run, walk, or leap, in this Saturday’s Fifth Third Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K Race in Traverse City.

The race is celebrating its 10th anniversary!

The race starts at 9 a.m. at the Workshop Brewing Company. The race is a fundraiser for the Munson Health Care Foundation for their new Family Birth and Children’s Center.

After the race is over join The Workshop Brewing Company with an after party afterwards. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early running and walking in the race with your family and friends.

Wake up with Regan Blissett and photojournalist Catie Emery as they preview the festivities. Learn how to sign up for the race here.