Man Sentenced for Murdering Woman at Traverse City Motel

A northern Michigan man learned his punishment for murdering a woman in Traverse City and dumping her body in the woods.

A judge sentenced Frank Supal to 30 to 50 years in prison for the murder of Wanda Lyons.

It’s a story we first brought you in December.

That’s when Supal murdered Lyons in a Traverse City motel where they both were staying.

It started when they were drinking in his room.

Supal says he got mad at her, strangled her, and then slit her throat.

He later left her body in the woods in Leelanau County.

Supal pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and even provided a full statement as to how he did it.