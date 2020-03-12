Locally Owned Art Van Stores Plan to Stay Open

“This was brand new to us. We didn’t get a heads up. We all expected a deal to go through,” said Taylor Lee, the franchise owner of the Art Van Furniture and Pure Sleep Stores in Cadillac, Mount Pleasant and Midland.

Art Van Furniture recently announced they’re closing all stores, which was a shock to customers, employees and even franchise owners.

The Mount Pleasant and Cadillac Art Van stores are owned by the same local family.

They plan to keep their doors open.

First they must liquidate all Art Van products and re-brand.

Because they are locally owned, they can still honor customer’s warranties.

They also have already made connections with vendors and have open supply chains with many of the brands Art Van sold.

Now they’re hoping they have the community’s support.

“It’s kind of up to the community’s at this point. You know, if you want us to stay open, please come in and shop. We’d love your business and love to show you how we’re separate and how we are different and we are local and we love to take care of our guests,” said Lee.

They closed doors for the past two days to restock but will re-open Friday with everything on sale.