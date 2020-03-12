Leelanau Historical Society Museum Hosts New Exhibits

From the historical shipping industry to a way of life before the internet, Leelanau County plays a vital role in the history of northern Michigan.

The Leelanau Historical Society Museum in Leland is truly a hidden gem revealing some of the most fascinating parts of a rich history dating back to the early 1800s.

Melissa Smith and photojournalist, Jeremy Erickson were there to speak with Kim Kelderhouse to talk more about their creative and educational exhibits.

They are working on preserving the unique history of northern Michigan and that’s why the Leelanau Historical Society Museum is taking on a special project to help one of the area’s oldest newspapers become part of an online archive of Michigan newspapers.

To learn more about the museum and how you can visit today, click here.