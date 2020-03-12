Infectious Disease Doctor Answers Your Coronavirus Questions

Concerns of the coronavirus have continued to grow in the last 24 hours. With so much happening, you likely have lots of questions.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader has you covered.

Viewers submitted their questions on Facebook, and we went straight to the experts.

9&10’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke with McLaren Northern Michigan infectious disease physician Dr. Quentin Doperalski.

Here are some of the most asked questions:

Q: What are symptoms of the coronavirus we need to watch for?

A: “The most common seem to be a fever and a dry cough. They also come with muscle aches and fatigue. Some individuals may also have some upper respiratory symptoms. Congestion, sore throat. But it does seem fevers and a dry cough are the most common.”

Q: What should you do if you have these symptoms?

A: “You should not just show up at a hospital or doctor’s office. That could certainly overwhelm your average medical office. We recommend people make phone contact with a medical professional (a hospital, health department, or primary care provider) and at that time they will have a screening process they can go over with you on the phone to determine if you need testing, and what is the best plan for you.”

Q: We hear a lot about people with preexisting conditions are most vulnerable, what are some of those conditions?

A: “Some of concern include a reduced immune system. Medications are a common cause of that, like chemo therapy for those with cancer. Other conditions are chronic heart and lung disease, things like a history of heart attack, heart failure, COPD, and asthma. Those are all are associated with a more severe case. If you have a specific question on your chronic medical condition, you should contact your primary care provider as they are aware of your condition.”

Q: How do we work to protect ourselves from the coronavirus?

A: “That is going to be a matter of personal hygiene. Things like washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched or used surfaces. Also covering any coughs or sneezes with their elbow. If you are sick with anything, be sure to stay home.”

Q: Should we buy a mask?

A: “Probably not. If you’re an average, healthy person, wearing a mask to protect yourself probably doesn’t do a whole lot. Masks are much more effective and better utilized if they are placed on patients who are sick, they are better at preventing the spread of those germs from that sick individual. There is some importance about the shortages of some of these items. We’ve seen a lot of shortages of masks, hand sanitizer, things of that nature.”

For the latest CDC guidance, click here. For the latest from the state of Michigan, click here.

To view the CDC’s frequently asked questions about the coronavirus, go here.