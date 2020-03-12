Hook & Hunting: Finny Slam Memorial Fishing Tournament

The Finny Slam Memorial Fishing Tournament is coming up this weekend in Mason County

The tournament is put on by PM Expeditions.

They’re allowing competitors to fish any body of water in the area.

They will compete for cash prizes in three categories of longest pike, steelhead and perch.

Normally, this is considered an ice fishing tournament but organizers say they will still go ahead as scheduled even without the ice.

“I would expect canoes and kayaks and float boats for the rainbows. I think that everything will still go smoothly and we always have a great time doing it,” said Lyle Ely.

Stop in to PM Expeditions in Ludington before 7 a.m. on Saturday to sign up for the tournament.